Railbird After-Party w/ The Wooks

Capturing a moment, and a place - its past, people, and terrain within a song, The Wooks harness the rich musical and storytelling traditions of Kentucky into a new, old sound that embraces both string-music heritage and rock 'n roll, jam, and singer-songwriter influences. Since 2014, the band, CJ Cain (lead guitar, vocals), Harry Clark (mandolin, vocals), Roddy Puckett (bass, vocals), George Guthrie (Banjo), have delivered a raw, boot stomping, sing-along to every song, good-time bluegrass show, "...with improv-savvy interplay that endears the band to jam music fans and bluegrass traditionalists alike," according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.