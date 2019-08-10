Railbird Festival

This inaugural, one-of-a-kind festival will be centered around music, bourbon, equine culture and Lexington tradition. The brand new event, which is family-friendly and will offer free admission for children 10-years-old, will also have official festival merch and the works of local artisans for sale. Guests can partake in a variety of “experiences” throughout the weekend ranging from equine-themed betting and farm tours to culinary and mixology demonstrations. The event will feature live performances by local and national artists including Old Crow Medicine Show, Hozier, The Raconteurs, Tyler Childers, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and many more.