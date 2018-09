In partnership with The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, Message Theater presents a performance of Lorraine Hansberry's 1959 classic play, "A Raisin in the Sun." Nearly 60 years since its debut, the timeless story of struggle and self-identity has continued to resound with generations of fans, having influenced countless artists and adaptions over the years.

Sept. 28-29 shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sept. 30 show is at 3 p.m.