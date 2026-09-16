Chicago indie rock band Ratboys pairs crunchy guitars and infectious melodies with touches of alt-country and power pop. Led by singer-songwriter Julia Steiner, the group visits Lexington following the release of its sixth album, “Singin’ to an Empty Chair,” which moves between candid introspection, playful experimentation and sprawling guitar-driven arrangements. Smidley opens.

8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com