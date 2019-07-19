RATT's signature sunset strip sound made the Los Angeles based outfit one of the most popular rock acts of the mid-'80s. As the story goes, RATT helped pioneer Hollywood’s legendary hard rock sound and scene and are proven true rock legends, headlining massive arena tours. Since 1983 to present, the band has sold in excess of 15 million albums in the US alone. Their first 4 records went Multi-Platinum. RATT released their self-titled first album independently in 1983 and never looked back after that.