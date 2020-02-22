Raul Midón & Lionel Loueke

Raul Midón is an American singer/songwriter and guitarist like no other. After studying in the University of Miami's jazz program, Midón began his career as a sideman and session singer for acts such as Shakira, Julio Iglesias, and Jose Feliciano. Midón aspired to a solo career, though, and after touring with Shakira he moved to NYC to release his first album, 1999's Gracias a la vida. Since then, Midón has released 9 more studio albums as a solo artist, collaborated with legends like Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers, and worked with the company Cakewalk to develop a home studio that would allow him to be the sound engineer on his own albums despite his blindness. Midón has received back-to-back Grammy nominations for Best Vocal Jazz Album for his 2017 release, Bad Ass and Blind, and his 2018 release, If You Really Want.Hailing from the West African Republic of Benin, Lionel Loueke is one of the most talented jazz guitarists and vocalists of this era. Loueke began his musical journey as a percussionist at the age of 9, but became interested in and began playing guitar as a teenager. He showed incredible passion and determination to defy his financial circumstances, going so far as to replace his strings with bicycle cables when they broke. This passion and determination took Loueke on to study at the National Institute of Art in Ivory Coast, the American School of Music in Paris, Berklee College of Music, and eventually at the Thelonious Monk Institute. Since finishing his studies and beginning his professional career Loueke has released 11 albums as a bandleader and recorded more than 30 as a sideman, working with noteworthy artists such as Esperanza Spalding and Herbie Hancock and winning several awards in the process.