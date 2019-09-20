Recycle the Runway, a fashion show that highlights creativity, craftsmanship and philanthropy, will hold its seventh annual runway show at Limestone Hall. Fashion designers will take to the stage to showcase their designs, made from a bag of unknown and donated garments, in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Dress for Success Lexington.

Dress for Success Lexington is a local non-profit dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Dress for Success Lexington has served more than 600 women since opening their doors in October 2013.

In addition to the fashion show, this year’s event includes a silent auction and dinner. Early bird tickets are now available online for $85 (until August 31). Every ticket includes beer and wine for the evening, a buffet dinner and special desserts. The event will be emceed by Hayley Harmon, LEX-18 anchor.