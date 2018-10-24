Recycling Forum

Changes in recycling due to unprecedented shifts in international markets have recently been making national news. This forum will provide Central Kentuckians with a better understanding of the recycling process, how the recycling industry has been evolving, and what effects these changing markets have locally.

Panelists at the forum include representatives from the Lexington Division of Waste Management, Republic Services, the University of Kentucky, Fayette County Public Schools, and Live Green Lexington. They will discuss how national changes to recycling efforts are affecting local programs, as well as their strategies for moving forward. In addition to a moderated conversation, audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions and take part in the discussion.

For more information about the event, contact Amy Sohner at amy@bggreensource.org or visit Bluegrass Greensource’s Facebook event page.