By day, Dr. Kevin Holm-Hudson is Professor of Music Theory at the University of Kentucky; by night, he plays keyboards in Lexington’s British pop-rock stalwarts The Twiggenburys and is also an active solo songwriter in his own right. Growing up on the mean suburban streets of Wilmington, Delaware, Dr. Holm-Hudson channels his unresolved middle-class angst and hormone-hijacked adolescence into his tuneful and articulate songs.