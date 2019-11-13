Red Barn Radio: Whiskey Foxtrot

Whiskey Foxtrot is a five-piece band from Winston-Salem, NC, founded by Seth Williams and Sam Foster in 2017. After they decided to team up together, they quickly became a regional favorite. They play hundreds of shows per year across North Carolina and Virginia, while continuing to grow a following in the Southeastern US. Whiskey Foxtrot comes together with a common goal: to write, record, and perform their own material for audiences across the country. Their music is a combination of country, blues, and rock ‘n roll, stemming from influences such as The Allman Brothers Band, Tom Petty, and beyond.