The band showcases a diversity of styles as they combine elements of Rhythm & Blues, Southern Soul, Rock ‘n’ Roll and Country to create their own distinct sound. The songs are comprised of catchy melodies, soaring vocals, and infectious rhythms that deeply resonate during even the first listen. Hailing from four different hometowns in four different states, Daniel, Scott, Jase and Joel formed the group in Nashville, Tennessee, after each making the move to pursue their own musical dreams.