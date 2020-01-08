Red Barn Radio: Michelle Canning Band

Originally from North Andover, MA and currently residing in Nashville, TN, Michelle Canning is known as one of the most energetic performers of bluegrass and country music. A first-rate banjo player and vocalist, Canning plays a variety of instruments including guitar and bass. Recognized for her vibrant stage presence, Michelle Canning has toured several states and seven cities across the People’s Republic of China. In 2009, Canning became the youngest person and only female ever to earn the title of New England Banjo Champion. Her two recordings (2015, 2018) include several of her original compositions. Michelle Canning is a graduate of Morehead State University with a bachelor of arts degree in traditional music and a masters degree in business.