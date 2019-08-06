"Red, White & Tuna"

Come along to Tuna, Texas, third smallest town in the Lone Star state, for a satirical (and sidesplitting) romp through the hearts and minds of the kooky Tuna townsfolk as they prepare for a great big high school reunion.

Founded in 1950, Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky. This summer, the theater will feature five different shows. Audience members have the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in case of rain.