In this intimate offering, described as a “simpatico merging of two great musical minds and four talented hands” by Twin Cities Pioneer Press, violinist Regina Carter and pianist Xavier Davis have an electric connection on stage. Hailed as the foremost jazz violinist of her generation, Regina Carter’s quest for beauty combined with her passion for excellence did not escape the attention of the MacArthur Foundation, awarding her a prestigious “genius grant” fellowship.

Regina has a very special musical relationship with Xavier Davis, and she has performed on-and-off with Davis since 2004. Featured on more than 50 albums and known as one of the most accomplished jazz pianists in the world, Davis is considered a virtuoso in his own regard. Coming together for a series of performances in 2018 and 2019, the Regina Carter & Xavier Davis duo program is a “near-telepathic” experience, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, as the two extremely accomplished musicians complement each other with their respective talents.