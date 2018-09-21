REIMAGINE Exhibit: Gallery Hop and Closing Auction

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This exhibit is unique in that it pairs children’s art with local artists who each interpret a single child’s piece using their own style and medium. Both the child’s art and the artist’s piece hang side by side at our exhibit. This gives our children a great opportunity to display their art in a public exhibit, and witness artists at work using the child’s piece as inspiration in a gallery setting. The proceeds from a silent auction of the collaborative originals will help provide arts-related resources for local KY Public Schools. 

