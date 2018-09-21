REIMAGINE Exhibit: Gallery Hop and Closing Auction

This exhibit is unique in that it pairs children’s art with local artists who each interpret a single child’s piece using their own style and medium. Both the child’s art and the artist’s piece hang side by side at our exhibit. This gives our children a great opportunity to display their art in a public exhibit, and witness artists at work using the child’s piece as inspiration in a gallery setting. The proceeds from a silent auction of the collaborative originals will help provide arts-related resources for local KY Public Schools.