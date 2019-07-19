" I Don't Remember That": Tom Cannady on Nostalgia Americana

161 Mill St., Lexington, KY, United States

 A Louisville native, Cannady was the firstborn grandson of both parents’ families. He developed strong relationships with his grandparents and loved the stories of their families. Both grandmothers introduced him to their respective family “picture boxes” and it was likely that’s where his love for history and vintage photographs began. He has always had a passion for automobiles and it spills over into his work. The vehicles in his paintings readily identify the era depicted. While earlier works focused solely on the vehicle, now they are additional characters within his compositions.

VISUAL ART
859.255.2951
