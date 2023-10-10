Reuben & Clay: Twenty Years | One Night

Singletary Center for the Arts presents Ruben & Clay: Twenty Years | One Tour

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2023 AT 7:30PM

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken are thrilled to reunite twenty years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox's American Idol in 2003. Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel Idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings, nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season, and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history. Over 38 million viewers tuned in to hear the results of more than 124 million votes cast during their finale making it the most-watched Idol episode in history and the highest-rated regularly scheduled, live, non-sporting television episode of the 21st century.

Combined they have recorded twelve albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys. Twenty | The Tour will highlight the music that made Ruben & Clay American Idol favorites and household names. From Clay’s iconic rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Ruben’s soulful single ”Sorry,” join America's favorite odd couple for an unforgettable evening of music and memories, spanning two decades, delivered as only these true superstars can.

TICKETS:

$79 | $59 | $44 BY LOCATION

VIP Sound Check Experience Packages are available at: https://rubenandclayvip.com/product/vip/ (separate purchase - does not include admission to the performance)

TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. NO REFUNDS. NO EXCHANGES.