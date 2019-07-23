Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors

×
Rivals are an L.A. progressive rock band. Massive Cult is a dark indie rock band from Lexington. Parallel Colors is a 3 piece, instrumental band from Louisville, KY.
Info
Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC
Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Rivals are an L.A. progressive rock band. Massive Cult is a dark indie rock band from Lexington. Parallel Colors is a 3 piece, instrumental band from Louisville, KY.
Copyright Smiley Pete Publishing