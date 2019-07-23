Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors

Google Calendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Rivals are an L.A. progressive rock band. Massive Cult is a dark indie rock band from Lexington. Parallel Colors is a 3 piece, instrumental band from Louisville, KY. 

Info

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rivals/ Massive Cult/ Parallel Colors - 2019-07-23 21:00:00