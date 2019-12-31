Roaring into 2020: New Year’s Celebration @ The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle's "Roar into the 20s" New YEar's Eve celebration will feature a live concert in the Greenhouse by The Jordan English Band, a dessert bar and an opportunity to countdown the moments to midnight with a champagne toast, music and balloon drop.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in 1920's attire, but not required.

VIP tickets include a Champagne Dinner in the Grand Ballroom and open premium bar for the night; general Admission tickets also available. Includes concert celebration in the Greenhouse with a cash beverage bar.

MENU

Appetizer: Champagne Poached Prawn, roasted red pepper, shaved cucumber, champagne herb oil

Salad: Seasonal Arugula and Beet Salad, roasted red beet, heirloom carrot, herb brie, toasted walnut, champagne vinaigrette

Entree: Beef Medallion, champagne bordelaise, infused crispy shallot // Champagne Chicken, wild mushroom, champagne, green olive

Side dishes: Parmesan Whipped Potato // Roasted Heirloom Carrots, sorghum, candied pecans // Bread and Butter

Dessert: Champagne Zabaglione Trifle, champagne marinated berries, biscotti di savoia

Menu subject to change

Artist Bio: Jordan, a Lexington, KY native, has been surrounded by music since he can remember. His love for the art grew naturally from being around musically-inclined friends and family, having headphones practically glued to ears, and his insatiable desire to tinker around with every instrument he could get his hands on. All these facets propelled Jordan to pursue his love affair with the magic of music. “Sing Love” is Jordan’s first independent release.