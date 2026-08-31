Singer-songwriter Robert Lester Folsom brings his dreamy blend of folk, soft rock and psychedelic pop to The Burl. The Georgia musician earned a cult following decades after privately recorded songs from the 1970s were rediscovered and reissued, introducing a new generation to his warm harmonies and laid-back songwriting.

8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com