ROCK Bizarre Bazaar

to

Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Rock House Brewing – 119 Luigart Ct, Lexington, KY 40508

Hosted By: Roller Derby of Central Kentucky and Rock House Brewing!

ROCK is hosting a bazaar! A bizarre bazaar! Come shop from local artists and artisans while enjoying delicious beer. Admission to the event happens to be our favorite price – FREE!

For more info, check out our website! http://rockandrollergirls.com/rock-bizarre-bazaar/

Do you want to sell at the Bazaar or know someone who wants to? Send them the link to our application form: https://forms.gle/NvTpzrt9mefsQopZA

Info

Rock House beer

Photo by Theresa Stanley

Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky
FESTIVAL, VISUAL ART
to
Google Calendar - ROCK Bizarre Bazaar - 2023-10-07 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ROCK Bizarre Bazaar - 2023-10-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ROCK Bizarre Bazaar - 2023-10-07 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ROCK Bizarre Bazaar - 2023-10-07 12:00:00 ical
.