Rock is Not Dead is a five-piece original rock band formed in early 2016, based out of Dayton, Ohio. The band is influenced by a wide range of rock music from 50’s to current artists, creating a unique sound and allowing them to breathe new life into many familiar styles. Their high energy performances and wide range of sound has allowed them to quickly gain traction over several cities and states

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will be at 9 p.m. To purchase tickets online, visit cosmic-charlies.com