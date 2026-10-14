ROCK Masquerade Fall Ball & Art Auction

Roller Derby of Central Kentucky (ROCK) is inviting the Lexington community to an unforgettable evening of art, entertainment, and fundraising at the ROCK Fall Ball Art Auction & Masquerade on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at LexArts, located at 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Get tickets here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/rock-masquerade-fall-ball-and-art-auction

This unique event combines the mystery and elegance of a masquerade ball with the excitement of a silent auction, all while supporting one of Kentucky's premier roller derby organizations. Attendees will enjoy an evening featuring more than 60 pieces of artwork from talented local artists, premium bourbon offerings, exclusive brewery and distillery experiences, cash bar from Wise Bird Cider, light refreshments, and plenty of masquerade-themed fun, all while helping support Roller Derby of Central Kentucky.

Tickets are just $10, with all proceeds directly benefiting Roller Derby of Central Kentucky, a skater-run nonprofit dedicated to promoting flat-track roller derby and creating opportunities for athletes of all backgrounds and identities.

The silent auction will feature an impressive collection of local artwork alongside sought-after bourbon selections, including Blanton's and Eagle Rare, as well as brewery and distillery tours, gift baskets, unique experiences, and many other exclusive items generously donated by local businesses and community partners. Whether you're an art lover, bourbon enthusiast, or simply looking for a memorable night out, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, costumes, formal attire, or simply come as they are. The event is open to the public and promises an evening filled with creativity, community, entertainment, and the opportunity to support both local artists and local athletics.

Event Details

ROCK Fall Ball Art Auction & Masquerade

Saturday, October 10, 2026

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

LexArts, 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, KY 40507

Tickets: $10 [rollerderb...tralky.com]

For tickets and additional event information, visit:

https://rollerderbyofcentralky.com/pages/upcoming-events [rollerderb...tralky.com]