Roller Derby Bout - ROCK Returns!

Have you missed watching roller derby? Roller Derby of Central Kentucky is proud to announce its first home bout since 2019!

All home bouts were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and the team spent all of 2022 rebuilding. But now it’s time!

This year the team has returned to playing the game they love, has been adding new skaters at an impressive rate, won a whole tournament, shot up dramatically in regional rankings, and scheduled a triumphant return to playing in their beloved home of Lexington!

Schedule:

4pm – Doors Open

5 pm – ROCK Stars vs. Confluence Crush Heartbreakers

7 pm – Indie ROCKers vs. Naptown Warning Bells