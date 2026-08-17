Roller Derby of Central KY Home Game

Get ready for the hard-hitting, fast-paced thrill of live roller derby! Roller Derby of Central Kentucky (ROCK) returns to the Central Bank Center for an adrenaline-fueled 2026 home season. Every event is a doubleheader, giving you two games for the price of one. Catch our A-team, the ROCKstars, at 5:00 PM, followed by the IndieROCKers at 7:00 PM.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-timer, our games are family-friendly and packed with excitement. Grab some snacks at the concessions, hit the merch table for some fresh gear, and support a great cause—ROCK is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with a different local charity for every home game.

We are volunteer-run and are always recruiting skaters, volunteers, referees, and non-skating officials.

GET SEPTEMBER 12 TICKETS HERE: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/rock-vs-cincinnati-and-lafayette-roller-derby

Get your discounted season pass here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/rock-2026-season-tickets

To learn more, visit: https://rollerderbyofcentralky.com/