Rosa Goddard International Film Fest: “La Pointe Courte.”

This annual celebration of international cinema classics and contemporary films is curated and coordinated by local gift shop and bookstore SQecial Media. This year’s festival features three films by French filmmaker Agnès Varda (1928-2019), in the first time the series has focused on a single director. A photographer first, Varda began making films in 1954, having only seen a handful of films herself. Utilizing a fresh perspective and endless experimentation, Varda made many contributions to modern cinema, photography and visual art, while championing feminism and human rights in her work and life.

This 1955 film – the first by feminist filmmaker Agnès Varda – provided inspiration for the French New Wave that crested several years later. Part neorealism documentary, part avant-garde meditation on relationship and community, “La Pointe Courte” follows a man returning to his hometown with his Parisian wife as they explore their marriage and decide whether to remain together while navigating the comedies and tragedies of small-town life.