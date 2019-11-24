Royal Tea Party with Miss Kentucky

Miss Kentucky is inviting you to a Royal Tea Party in the Ballroom of The Kentucky Castle!
Meet Miss Alex Francke and enjoy tea, treats and delightful conversation. Miss Alex will share a bit of her journey with inspiring songs and an encouraging message for all of our royal guests. This event is for both children and adults, with proceeds benefiting Kentucky Children's Hospitals.
MENU
Strawberry Cream Tea Sandwich, cream cheese, local strawberries, estate basil, pullman loaf
Cold Kentucky Hot Brown Tea Sandwich, country ham, roasted turkey, cherry tomato, smoked bacon, parmesan cheese mornay
Victorian Cucumber Sandwich, english cucumbers, creamed butter, pullman loaf
Sunflower Cupcakes, vanilla cupcakes, buttercream icing chocolate, crumbled cookies
Miss Alex Francke is helping raise funds for Kentucky Children's Hospitals. To support with a donation, please visit https://missamericaforkids.org/contestant/alexfrancke
If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat. Please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.
Menu subject to change.
If you would like to be seated with someone who purchased tickets under a different name, please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.