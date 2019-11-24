Royal Tea Party with Miss Kentucky

Miss Kentucky is inviting you to a Royal Tea Party in the Ballroom of The Kentucky Castle!

Meet Miss Alex Francke and enjoy tea, treats and delightful conversation. Miss Alex will share a bit of her journey with inspiring songs and an encouraging message for all of our royal guests. This event is for both children and adults, with proceeds benefiting Kentucky Children's Hospitals.

MENU

Strawberry Cream Tea Sandwich, cream cheese, local strawberries, estate basil, pullman loaf

Cold Kentucky Hot Brown Tea Sandwich, country ham, roasted turkey, cherry tomato, smoked bacon, parmesan cheese mornay

Victorian Cucumber Sandwich, english cucumbers, creamed butter, pullman loaf

Sunflower Cupcakes, vanilla cupcakes, buttercream icing chocolate, crumbled cookies

Miss Alex Francke is helping raise funds for Kentucky Children's Hospitals. To support with a donation, please visit https://missamericaforkids.org/contestant/alexfrancke

If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat. Please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

Menu subject to change.

If you would like to be seated with someone who purchased tickets under a different name, please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.