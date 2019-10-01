Russian Renaissance

After being catapulted to international fame by their $100,000 Grand Prize award at the M-Prize Competition, Russian Renaissance has established itself as one of the most electrifying and exhilarating ensembles of today. Through stunning performances of everything from tango and folk to Classical and jazz, the quartet is redefining the possibilities of their traditional Russian folk instruments (balalaika, domra/domra alto, button accordion, and balalaika contrabasso) and capturing the attention of audiences worldwide.

Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
