Salty Sound Bath with Ronnie of Continuum Sound Healing in the cave

A sound bath is a meditative experience where participants experience sound wave vibration and auditory properties to achieve a relaxed state. The waves are produced by various sources, including instruments such as Gongs, Singing Bowls, Sitar, Chimes, Percussion and the Handpan. The sound session begins with a guided relaxation through the 7 physical body chakras and then we will Gong travel through the 5 ethereal chakras. Ronnie Brown is a KY-based sound healing practitioner.