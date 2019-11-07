Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright

to Google Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center 141 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky

SAPPHIRE HEIGHTS takes place in London, where newlyweds Billy and Angela are working on a plan to improve the lives of a group of Palestinians. Needing financial backing, the young couple solicits Angela’s wealthy parents but are forced to deal with the older couples' narrow world view. Directed and produced by Eric Seale, in collaboration with Kentucky Women Writers and the UK College of Arts & Sciences.

$15/$10/$8. 859-425-2550 www.lexingtonky.gov/black-box-theatre.

Info

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center 141 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky
Closed
Kentucky Women Writers Conference , THEATER & PERFORMANCE
859-257-2874
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-07 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright - 2019-11-09 19:00:00
.