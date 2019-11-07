Sapphire Heights: A New Play by Anna Wright

SAPPHIRE HEIGHTS takes place in London, where newlyweds Billy and Angela are working on a plan to improve the lives of a group of Palestinians. Needing financial backing, the young couple solicits Angela’s wealthy parents but are forced to deal with the older couples' narrow world view. Directed and produced by Eric Seale, in collaboration with Kentucky Women Writers and the UK College of Arts & Sciences.

$15/$10/$8. 859-425-2550 www.lexingtonky.gov/black-box-theatre.