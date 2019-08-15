Sarah Tiana

Originally from Calhoun, GA, Sarah's act emphasizes the thrills of growing up after “The War Of Northern Aggression” and trying to survive in the current battle of the sexes. She doesn’t call herself “single,” (she’s too old for that), she prefers the term “sexually active.” Sarah’s big break came after she was recognized for her "breakout performance" as ‘Carmen' in four episodes of Reno 911's 7th season. In 2005, she helped create a sketch comedy company called The Strait Jacket Society as a way to help young actors in Hollywood accelerate their stage time and gain exposure while still having fun (she has put over 500 actors through this program). She has also been a correspondent on The Soup Investigates as well as Love You, Mean It starring Whitney Cummings.