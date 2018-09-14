Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention

The 11th annual Scarefest, the nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, hosted by Ghost Chasers International, features exhibits, vendors, seminars, and meet and greets with celebrities of the horror, sci-fi, or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include Darren Lynn Bousman, director of “Saw II,” “Saw III,” and “Saw IV,” actor Robert “Bonecrusher” Mukes, and many others. Visit he event website for the full-lineup, event times and other details.