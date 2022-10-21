Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention.

The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, Scarefest celebrates its 14th installment this year, with dozens of exhibits, vendors, seminars and meet-and-greets and photo-ops with celebrities from the horror, sci-fi or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include actors from “Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master,” “The Return of the Living Dead,” “The Hills Have Eyes,” “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood” and many more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times and other details.

Oct. 21-23, Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.thescarefest.com