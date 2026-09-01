SCFA Expansive Sounds #10: Joe McPhee, Ken Vandermark, Chris Corsano

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Three leading figures in free jazz perform together as a trio for the first time, with Joe McPhee on saxophone and voice, Ken Vandermark on reeds and Chris Corsano on drums and percussion. Drawing on decades of avant-garde and experimental music, the musicians create an entirely improvised performance shaped in the moment.

7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

Info

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Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC