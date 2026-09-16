Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox brings its “Future Is Vintage World Tour” to Lexington, transforming familiar hits into vintage jazz, swing and soul arrangements. The troupe of singers, dancers and instrumentalists puts a retro spin on everything from ’70s rock and ’80s Britpop to contemporary chart-toppers, movie themes and video-game soundtracks.

8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com