Scott Mulhavill

As a teenager, Scott picked up the bass guitar on a whim. Natural talent and the lure of a challenge drove him to be the best musician he could. Continuing to play the bass, he also began to explore guitar, piano, and singing, and discovered his love for songwriting. With the encouragement of a mentor, he studied music in college and chose to pursue a career. Since then, he’s shared the stage with some of the greatest artists of modern music - Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss, Barry Gibb of the BeeGees, Bruce Hornsby, Brad Paisley, Peter Frampton, Steven Curtis Chapman, Emmylou Harris, and many more. He’s a full time member of Ricky Skaggs’s band Kentucky Thunder, a position he’s held for three years.Scott’s songs have received honors from the International Songwriting Competition, John Lennon Songwriting Contest, and American Songwriter Magazine’s 30th Anniversary Contest, and he has numerous cuts on other artists’albums. He released his first, self-titled album in 2011, and his EP Share the Sky in 2012. He’s currently touring in support of his September release, Top Of The Stairs (EP), which was produced by Scott, Charlie Peacock (The Civil Wars, The Lone Bellow) Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Sarah Jarosz), and Shani Ghandi (Sarah Jarosz).