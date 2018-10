× Expand ASSOCIATED PRESS ROBERT PENN WARREN Robert Penn Warren, author of "All the King's Men," is shown in 1946. (AP Photo)

This original KET production explores the life and career of Kentucky’s most acclaimed writer, the only author to win a Pulitzer Prize in both fiction and poetry (two).

Film screening followed by Q&A with producer Tom Thurman.

This event is free, but reservations are required.