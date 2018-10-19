The Seahags, Sweet Country Meat Boys and White Knight will all be performing live at Al's Bar during this event. Tickets are $5 for 21+ and $8 for ages 18-20.
Visit the event Facebook page for more information:
Info
MUSIC
Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
The Seahags, Sweet Country Meat Boys and White Knight will all be performing live at Al's Bar during this event. Tickets are $5 for 21+ and $8 for ages 18-20.
Visit the event Facebook page for more information:
Copyright Smiley Pete Publishing