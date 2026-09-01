Seniors Got Talent
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Performers aged 60 and older take the stage for an evening of singing, dancing, music and other talents in this annual showcase presented by the Morning Pointe Foundation. Contestants compete for a $1,000 grand prize while supporting the foundation's clinical scholarships and educational programs.
6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com
Info
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
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