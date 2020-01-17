Bands have been covering Beatles tunes for decades, but the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band is a Beatles cover band like no other. In 2002, after seeing Paul McCartney on his U.S. tour, lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Walser was inspired to form a Beatles cover band of his own. Thus, The Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band was born! For over a decade, this band has been touring all over the U.S., reimagining the music of the Fab Four as though it were distilled somewhere in the Black Mountain Hills of Dakota. The result? A musically satisfying, crowd-pleasing twist of bluegrass, jazz, classical, and old fashioned rock n' roll. The band is comprised of four very unique musicians: Dave Walser on guitar and lead vocals, Bach Norwood on double bass and vocals, Reginald Rueffer on fiddle and vocals, Gerald Jones on banjo and mandolin. The "Bluegrass Beatles" present new and innovative takes on classics like Eleanor Rigby, Come Together, Blackbird, and many more.