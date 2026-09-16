Austin singer-songwriter Shakey Graves brings his shape-shifting mix of folk, blues and rock to Lexington for a Halloween night performance. Known for beginning his career as a one-man band, Alejandro Rose-Garcia has since expanded his sound through imaginative arrangements, sly lyricism and albums including his latest release, “Fondness, Etc.” Indie rock band Wild Pink opens.

8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com