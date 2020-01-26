Shanghai Ballet: Butterfly Lovers

Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

For more than three decades, the Shanghai Ballet has dazzled audiences around the world with its unique repertoire of folk-infused Chinese ballet and classical Western masterworks. The Butterfly Lovers is a poignant love story that dates to the Tang Dynasty. Often considered the Chinese equivalent to Romeo & Juliet, the performance features elegant choreography, graceful dancers, magnificent costumes, and a touching story of love and loss. The Shanghai Ballet is one of the world’s predominant ballet companies, bringing the unique glamour of Chinese dance to the international stage.

