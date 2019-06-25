"Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders"

Google Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

1896, the Minnesota Winter Carnival is in full swing, but St. Paul’s wealthiest man has lost his head – literally.  It’s up to Holmes and Watson (on a visit to America) to track a cold-blooded killer from the icy streets of St. Paul to the frozen Mississippi River.  Rated G.

Founded in 1950, Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky. This summer, the theater will feature five different shows. Audience members have the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in case of rain.

Info

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
Google Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-25 19:30:00 Google Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-26 19:30:00 Google Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-27 19:30:00 Google Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-28 19:30:00 Google Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders" - 2019-06-29 19:30:00