"Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders"

1896, the Minnesota Winter Carnival is in full swing, but St. Paul’s wealthiest man has lost his head – literally. It’s up to Holmes and Watson (on a visit to America) to track a cold-blooded killer from the icy streets of St. Paul to the frozen Mississippi River. Rated G.

Founded in 1950, Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky. This summer, the theater will feature five different shows. Audience members have the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in case of rain.