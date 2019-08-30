Showtimes are 7:15 and 9:45. Check website for full details.

Underwood has appeared on multiple episodes of the Emmy winning CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless and has starred in such films as Bullworth (starring Warren Beatty) I Got the Hook Up and Beauty Shop (starring Queen Latifah). In addition Underwood was the host of Black Entertainment Television’s (BET’s) Comic View and Holla a talk show she created and produced which was loosely based on Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect. She is a weekly contributor on the Steve Harvey Morning Show also serving as “guest host ” and appears on The Steve Harvey Project the television version of the show airing on BET Centric. Underwood also hosted The Sheryl Underwood Show on Jamie Foxx’s The Foxxhole airing on Sirius 106/XM 149 where she provided a mix of political satire comedy and music. She can be heard on the radio daily from 3--?7 pm on “Sheryl Underwood Radio” airing on The Juice 107.3 (WJUC) in Toledo Ohio and North Carolina A&T State University’s WNAA 90.1 FM.

Underwood was the host of Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand-­Up and is a former contributor to the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Underwood has appeared on the Dr. Phil Show FOX television network morning show Fox and Friends the Joy Behar Show WPIX in New York City The View created by ABC News Correspondent Barbara Walters OMG! Insider and CBS This Morning.