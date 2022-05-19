Allegro Dance Project will perform their work Shooting Glances, exploring the issue of gun violence through contemporary dance, aerial arts & live music. Immediately after the performance, community leaders from ONE Lexington, S.W.A.G, Council Member Jennifer Reynolds and Whit Whitaker will speak about the issue on a local level, sharing local efforts & resources and help to lead an audience conversation.

FREE admission. Doors open at 6:30, performance begins at 7:00 at Lexington’s Lyric Theatre. Face masks requested while inside the theatre.

School shows of Renaissance will be available for sensory friendly field trip opportunities on Thursday, May 19th and Friday, May 20th at 10am. Admission is free and school/group registration can be completed online at www.allegrodanceproject.org

LexArts has provided support for Shooting Glances (a segment from Renaissance) through their Fund For the Arts, with additional support from The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, which provides American Rescue Plan Funds to Allegro Dance Project, with federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Allegro Dance Project: Allegro Dance Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit contemporary dance company founded in 2014 by Jeana Klevene. Each season, dance outreach and performance opportunities are provided for hundreds of children with specific needs and the professional company provides contracts and apprenticeships to talented dancers, aerial artists and musicians. To learn more, visit www.allegrodanceproject.org