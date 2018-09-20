Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers

This month Filmslang is pleased to present a short film program by BCTC students and alumn.

RUSH 91 - Directed by Matt Williamson

THE VERDICT - Directed by Mark Ervin

WRITE OR WRONG - Directed by Tevan Morton

Filmslang is a co-production of the Lexington Film League and the Lexington Public Library. Each month they showcase new or repertory film made in Kentucky and/or by Kentuckians. Free event.