Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers

Google Calendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00

Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This month Filmslang is pleased to present a short film program by BCTC students and alumn. 

RUSH 91 - Directed by Matt Williamson

THE VERDICT - Directed by Mark Ervin

WRITE OR WRONG - Directed by Tevan Morton

Filmslang is a co-production of the Lexington Film League and the Lexington Public Library. Each month they showcase new or repertory film made in Kentucky and/or by Kentuckians. Free event.

Info
Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
OTHER
Google Calendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Short Film Program by Kentucky Filmmmakers - 2018-09-20 19:00:00