Short Plays

Fri., Sept 21: 6:30 – 8 pm
Sun., Oct 21: 2 – 3 pm
Sat., Nov 17: 2 – 3 pm
Two newly-commissioned 20-minute plays based on Ralph Eugene Meatyard’s photographs. Each play will be performed once on each of the above dates.
HAPPY HOUSE, by Kara Lee Corthron
A house can hold just so much - furniture, folks, mysteries, memories, fire and fury - that sometimes it feels like it's about to burst. Other times, it might just - deflate. Come sit a spell and you decide about the feel of this here house.
Director: Peter Allen Stone
Stage Manager: John Thomas Priar
Cast: Harper: Katy Rucker (Freshman)
Isaiah: Carson Latham (Sophomore)
Sawyer: Maeada King (Junior)
Mother: Meredith Crutcher (local Lexington actor)
FALSE FACE, by Silas House
Jacob is a young man who has been traumatized by events both explosive and quiet. In FALSE FACE, he tells us his story--at least what he wants us to know of it--by exploring the nature of fear and the lack of nuanced thought in contemporary society.
Director: Peter Allen Stone
Stage Manager: John Thomas Priar
Cast: Jacob: Josiah Correll (UK Theatre & Dance Graduate)
Mask 1/Mother: Maeada King (Junior)
Mask 2: Katy Rucker (Freshman)