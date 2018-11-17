Short Plays

Fri., Sept 21: 6:30 – 8 pm

Sun., Oct 21: 2 – 3 pm

Sat., Nov 17: 2 – 3 pm

Two newly-commissioned 20-minute plays based on Ralph Eugene Meatyard’s photographs. Each play will be performed once on each of the above dates.

HAPPY HOUSE, by Kara Lee Corthron

A house can hold just so much - furniture, folks, mysteries, memories, fire and fury - that sometimes it feels like it's about to burst. Other times, it might just - deflate. Come sit a spell and you decide about the feel of this here house.

Director: Peter Allen Stone

Stage Manager: John Thomas Priar

Cast: Harper: Katy Rucker (Freshman)

Isaiah: Carson Latham (Sophomore)

Sawyer: Maeada King (Junior)

Mother: Meredith Crutcher (local Lexington actor)

FALSE FACE, by Silas House

Jacob is a young man who has been traumatized by events both explosive and quiet. In FALSE FACE, he tells us his story--at least what he wants us to know of it--by exploring the nature of fear and the lack of nuanced thought in contemporary society.

Director: Peter Allen Stone

Stage Manager: John Thomas Priar

Cast: Jacob: Josiah Correll (UK Theatre & Dance Graduate)

Mask 1/Mother: Maeada King (Junior)

Mask 2: Katy Rucker (Freshman)