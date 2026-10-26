Showpony Cabaret at Ghost Fox Winery

She's the girl you'd do anything for, and she wants YOU to celebrate her birthday in style with a little wine, burlesque, and variety! Your favorite carnival of delight and debauchery is back again by popular demand...and you won't want to miss a moment of it! The Dolly D. Birthday B. edition of Showpony Cabaret is coming your way, November 6th at a NEW TIME!

Join us at Ghost Fox Winery for a spectacular evening of vaudevillian delight where feathers, fantasy, and fun all meet under one roof! Fill your glass, find your seat, and gather your tipping dollars as Love & Devotion Productions present a show you won’t find under any ol’ big top tent. Expect the unexpected. And expect to find yourself wanting more, more, more! See some of Dolly's absolute favorite friends & performers from across the region -- who knows, maybe there'll be some cake too!

Doors open at 7:00 PM with the show beginning at 8:00 PM!

$15 Ticket

21+ Event