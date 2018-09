All performances at “Silent Night” recounts a moment of peace: the year is 1914 and the Great War has just been declared, dividing nations and sending millions into battle. As Christmas Eve falls on a battlefield near Belgium, soldiers in French, German, and Scottish trenches begin recalling songs of home, stepping into no-man’s-land for a spontaneous truce. Singletary Center Concert Hall, 405 Rose St.

Nov. 9 (7:30 p.m.), Nov. 10 (7:30 p.m.) and Nov. 11 (2 p.m.).