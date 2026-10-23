Singer-Songwriter Showcase

Friday night plans:

original music ✔️

good people ✔️

a drink in your hand ✔️

This Friday, 10/23, from 8-11pm, local artists take the stage and you get to discover music you love that’s coming from right here in Kentucky.

Featured artists:

Zoë Blackwell is a multi-instrumentalist, sound engineer, and songwriter who blends jazz, rock, blues, and classical into something all their own.

Em Spencer writes indie-folk music about life and love as a queer person from the south. If you like Noah Kahan or Lizzy McAlpine, you’re bound to love this.

Bryce Ernest Taylor delights audiences with his talent, energy, and insight. He’s a folk storyteller whose debut album, “Man with the Muse,” made both the Folk Alliance and Roots Music charts.

Ben Short (In Lightning) will give a real treat of a virtuosic instrumental performance on bass guitar that is uniquely captivating and fun to experience.

This one’s a free show, just come on in and enjoy the music (with an infused mocktail in hand)! We’ll see you there!